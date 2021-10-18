When Do Walmart’s Black Friday Deals Start in 2021?By Jennifer Farrington
Oct. 18 2021, Published 12:21 p.m. ET
Walmart is one of many retailers that offer Black Friday deals both before and after Thanksgiving. Most people save their shopping specifically for the Black Friday “holiday” since this is when they're more likely to get their hands on some of the most in-demand gadgets at an unbeatable price.
In 2021, Walmart will be offering Black Friday deals during the entire month of November. Deals will be offered during three separate events. Walmart’s first Black Friday event will start on Nov. 3 and run through Nov. 5. The second event will run from Nov. 10–12. The third event hasn't been announced yet.
Walmart will host its second annual “Black Friday Deals for Days” event.
Walmart recently announced that the Black Friday event in 2021 will mirror the same savings event it held last year. During Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals for Days,” the retailer will offer various deals throughout November. Deals will start on Walmart.com and continue to be offered in-store.
Walmart’s Black Friday events broken down
Here’s a look at some of the enticing deals Walmart has to offer this Black Friday.
- Event 1 (Nov. 3–5) - Walmart will be selling a 55-inch TCL 4K Roku TV for only $228, a Keurig K-Compact for only $35, and an L.O.L. Surprise! Amazing Surprise Doll set for only $64. Event 1 will start online at 7:00 p.m. ET on Nov. 3 and will be offered in stores on Nov. 5 at 5:00 a.m. ET.
- Event 2 (Nov. 10–12) - During Walmart’s second event, deals will start online on Nov. 10 at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be offered in stores on Nov. 12 at 5:00 a.m. ET. The deals include an HP i3 Laptop for $279 and a Shark EZ Robot Vacuum for $288.
- Event 3 (Beginning date TBA) - Walmart that reports it will be offering its biggest deals during its third event. The dates haven't been announced yet.
Walmart offers Walmart+ members a little something “extra” this Black Friday
If you’re a Walmart+ member, you’ll be invited to virtually attend Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals for Days” event earlier than everyone else. The retailer will allow all Walmart+ members to start shopping four hours earlier than everyone else during each of the three events discussed above.
If you aren't a Walmart+ member, you can purchase your membership directly on the Walmart app for $98 annually or $12.95 a month. Members are also given additional perks like free shipping with no minimum requirements when items are shipped by Walmart and free store-to-home delivery.
More on Walmart’s Black Friday events
If you’re an avid Black Friday shopper or simply looking to find a good deal this holiday season, Walmart reports it will have “more of every product” this year to ensure that more customers are able to take advantage of the deals.
The retailer is also giving customers the option of picking up their Black Friday online orders inside a local store or using the contact-free curbside pickup method.