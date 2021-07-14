Tax Free Days Are Back in 2021—Get Ready to Shop

Tax Free Days Are Back in 2021—Get Ready to ShopBy Rachel Curry
Jul. 14 2021, Published 2:38 p.m. ET
Industry analysts expect retail sales across the board to increase as much as 13.5 percent in 2021 as the economy rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. With that growth comes enthusiasm about shopping, including tax-free days across the U.S.
When are the tax-free shopping opportunities in the U.S. in 2021? What's included in the tax-free holidays? With some planning, you can definitely save money.
What's included in a tax-free weekend?
Different states with sales tax will have tax holidays that extend throughout a weekend or, in some cases, as long as a week. This is supposed to encourage shoppers to hit the stores and make those purchases that they have been putting off.
Right now, 16 states offer a sales holiday of some kind. Each one has different rules about what purchases are eligible, but most of them include:
Clothing
Accessories
Computers
School supplies
There are often limits on the purchase price to help incentivize people who are shopping on a budget.
Get ready for tax -free days, Floridians
The 2021 tax-free days for Fordia will take place on July 31–Aug. 9.
Eligible items include clothing, footwear, and some accessories (less than $60 per item). You can also avoid taxes on school supplies (less than $15 per item) and computers ($1,000 or less per item).
Tennessee's tax-free weekend is coming up
The 2021 tax-free days for Tennessee will take place on July 30–Aug. 1.
Eligible items include clothing (less than $100 per item), school supplies (less than $100 per item), and computers ($1,500 or less per item). The state has also extended the sales tax holiday to include food and restaurants for a few days following the tax-free weekend.
Other states with tax-free days in 2021
Here's a list of the other 14 states offering tax-free weekends in 2021:
- Alabama: July 16–18 for clothes under $100, school supplies under $50, books under $30, and computers under $750
- Arkansas: Aug. 7–8 for clothes and shoes under $100, accessories under $50, and certain school supplies
- Connecticut: Aug. 15–21 for clothes and shoes under $100 (excluding sports uniforms and gear)
- Iowa: Aug. 6–7 for clothes and shoes under $100 (excluding backpacks, other bags, and sports uniforms)
- Maryland: Aug. 8–14 for clothes and shoes under $100 plus taxes on the first $40 of a backpack
- Massachusetts: Aug. 14–15 for all retail goods at or below $2,500 (there are numerous exceptions like meals, gas, tobacco, marijuana, cars, and boats)
- Mississippi: July 30–31 for clothes and shoes under $100 (excluding backpacks)
- Missouri: Aug. 6–8 for clothes or shoes of $100 or less, school supplies of $50 or less, graphing calculators of $150 or less, software of $350 or less, and computers under $1,500
- New Mexico: Aug. 6–8 for clothes or shoes of $100 or less, computers under $1,000, hardware under $500, and school supplies of $30 or less (retailers aren't required by state law to participate, so confirm with a shop before finalizing the sale)
- Ohio: Aug. 6–8 for clothing of $75 or less and school supplies of $20 or less
- Oklahoma: Aug. 6–8 for clothes and shoes under $100 (excluding athletic gear)
- South Carolina: Aug. 6–8 for clothes under $100, school supplies of $100 or less, and computers not exceeding $1,500
- Texas: Aug. 6–8 for clothes, shoes, school supplies, and more under $100
- Virginia: Aug. 6–8 for school supplies not exceeding $20 and approved clothes and shoes of $100 or less.