Tax Free Days Are Back in 2021—Get Ready to Shop

Industry analysts expect retail sales across the board to increase as much as 13.5 percent in 2021 as the economy rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. With that growth comes enthusiasm about shopping, including tax-free days across the U.S.

When are the tax-free shopping opportunities in the U.S. in 2021? What's included in the tax-free holidays? With some planning, you can definitely save money.

What's included in a tax-free weekend?

Different states with sales tax will have tax holidays that extend throughout a weekend or, in some cases, as long as a week. This is supposed to encourage shoppers to hit the stores and make those purchases that they have been putting off.

Right now, 16 states offer a sales holiday of some kind. Each one has different rules about what purchases are eligible, but most of them include: Clothing

Accessories

Computers

School supplies

There are often limits on the purchase price to help incentivize people who are shopping on a budget.