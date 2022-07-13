New Documentary Charts the Rise and Fall of Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret closed nearly 250 stores in 2020 and then announced plans to close 30 to 50 more in 2021, as USA Today reported. Former Parent company L Brands (now Bath & Body Works) spun off the company later that summer, and Victoria’s Secret stock (NYSE: VSCO) has since gone from $74 to $27 a share. Now, the company is trying to make it as an independent company while dealing with a “challenging environment” in the economy, a damning new documentary, and layoffs at its headquarters.