Jeffrey Epstein’s Estate Is Trying to Sell His Virgin Island Properties

The property—which Epstein purchased for $2.5 million in 1990—features 170 feet of water frontage and views of Tarpon and Everglades Islands. Glaser intended to build a 14,000-square-foot home on the lot, but the Palm Beach architectural review board rejected his first plans, according to The Wall Street Journal.

If you need support, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit RAINN.org​ to chat online one-on-one with a support specialist at any time.