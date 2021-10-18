Instant Buyers Are Starting To Dominate the Real Estate Market With All-Cash Offers

Purchasing a home has been increasingly difficult for first-time homebuyers and buyers alike. Prices can be expensive and mortgage rates aren't suitable for many. Now, retail buyers face more competition in the real estate market from iBuyers.

From a seller’s perspective, iBuyers can be the best opportunity to sell a property quickly and get paid in full. However, retail buyers can’t compete against these companies, as most don’t have the funds to purchase a home with all cash. This has raised concerns about whether market manipulation is taking place.

What's an iBuyer?

Instant buyers, otherwise known as "iBuyers," are real estate companies that use technology to purchase and sell homes nearly instantaneously. Using what’s called all-cash offers, iBuyers can purchase homes at full price, using all cash and no mortgage loan or other financing. lt can make selling a home much simpler than going through the traditional route.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

In many cases, you don’t have to list your home for sale or pay commission or other fees that are regularly associated with selling a home. iBuyers tend to charge a fee of approximately five percent of the sale, and that's one of the very few fees associated with these transactions.

Article continues below advertisement

When an iBuyer purchases a home, it handles the listing, as well as all of the duties a retail seller or real estate agent would normally have. Zillow Offers, Opendoor, Keller Offers, Offerpad, and RedfinNow are some of the most popular iBuyers in the market.

With Zillow, Keller Williams, and Redfin all having their own iBuyer platform, some suggest that those companies have an unfair advantage over potential retail homebuyers. Those suggestions are fair, because both Keller Williams and Redfin are two of the top real estate companies in the U.S., and Zillow is the number-one real estate website in the world. It would be very difficult for a first-time homebuyer to compete against that.

Article continues below advertisement