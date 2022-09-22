Walmart Gets in the Holiday Spirit Early, Expands Return Policy

With virtual try-on, a "View in Your Home" feature, and a more personalized online shopping experience at Walmart.com, Walmart is going all out to pit itself against the retail competition this holiday season. By positioning itself strongly in the in-person and e-commerce spaces, Walmart has the potential to see heightened earnings. In an era of high inflation and interest rates (not to mention a bear market), lower-cost gifts could be a staple in more households than in previous years.