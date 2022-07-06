Amazon Prime Members Can Take Advantage of Free Grubhub+ Membership

The loyalty program offers free delivery on orders of at least $12 from participating restaurants. Members can also donate to charity at checkout, and Grubhub will match the donation. There are exclusive perks and rewards offered such as occasional promo codes or discounts at specific restaurants. There are over 300,000 restaurants that use Grubhub, but not all of those locations participate in the loyalty program. Users can filter through restaurants that are a part of Grubhub+.