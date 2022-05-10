Amazon Delivers to Rural Areas — Here's How the Program Works

At this point, Amazon reportedly pays delivery drivers a per-package fee of $2.50–$3.00. This number may be higher now due to a surge in fuel costs. According to Amazon, existing business owners with their own liability insurance stand to rake in upwards of $2,000 weekly, though that assumes they deliver 800 packages during that time. That amounts to nearly 115 packages per day. This seems pretty unreasonable, especially given the increased distance between residences in rural areas (the whole reason Amazon is outsourcing the work to begin with). Plus, Amazon is marketing it as a side hustle while the business owners continue their normal storefront operations.