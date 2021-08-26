Is Being a Doordash Driver Worth It?

Online food delivery has changed the way we order food. All from the palm of our hand, we can easily order meals from local restaurants. The COVID-19 shutdown has boosted demand for online food delivery services even more.

Since it was founded in 2013, DoorDash has become the leading company in online food ordering and delivery across the U.S. The company has surpassed peers Grubhub , Uber Eats, and Postmates, despite being the second-youngest in the group.

In 2020, Business of Apps ranked DoorDash first in the U.S. food delivery app market, with a 45 percent share, And in Jul. 2021, Bloomberg Second Measure reported that DoorDash had the largest share of sales among meal delivery platforms, with 57%. So, we can see that DoorDash is the top option for consumers across the country. But how does it fare for its delivery drivers?

The breakdown of how DoorDash drivers are paid

Delivery drivers, or “Dashers,” have their total earnings broken down into base pay, promotions, and tips. DoorDash states that the base pay ranges from $2–$10+ per delivery, depending on the “estimated duration, distance, and desirability of the order.” Deliveries that are more time-consuming, cover longer distances, and are less popular will have a higher base pay. DoorDash drivers can also keep 100 percent of the tips they receive.

To help its drivers earn extra money, DoorDash offers some promotions. One is the completion of "challenges"—if drivers complete a certain number of deliveries within a certain time, they can earn more. Drivers are automatically enrolled in the challenges if they’re eligible and have the option to complete them or not. The challenge program is currently in beta phase, so it's not available to all drivers, but DoorDash says it will expand the program in the near future.

