What to Know About USPS Holiday Shipping Rates This Year
For anyone who doesn’t get their holiday shopping finished by September, the news from the U.S. Postal Service might be disappointing. If you're wondering whether the USPS holiday shipping rates going up this year, we have some disappointing news. In August, the USPS filed notice that it planned on raising shipping rates for the third straight year.
In 2020 and 2021, the Postal Service bumped up its shipping rates on packages. The USPS do the same in 2022 to help ease the pressures on the organization throughout the busy holiday season. Here are all the details.
The USPS will implement increased shipping rates starting in October.
The USPS will increase shipping rates during the holiday season in 2022. The postal service requested to change its shipping prices on parcels including Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, and First-Class Package Service. The price increases will start long before Thanksgiving and last beyond Christmas. Consumers who frequently mail packages for the holidays will notice a big difference.
New price increases for parcel delivery go into effect at 1 a.m. EST on October 2, 2022. That may be unfortunate for those who just want to send packages unrelated to holiday gifts. The price increase will help the post office cover extra costs incurred during the rush leading up to the end of the year.
The higher shipping prices will extend until January 22, 2023, at 1 a.m. EST. The holiday price increase isn't the first price increase enacted by the postal service this year. In July, postage stamps to mail a first-class letter increased by $0.02 to $0.60 apiece.
The price increases will vary depending on what you're shipping.
Although price increases start as low as 25 cents per package, they gradually go up to over $6 per package depending on size and where you’re sending it.
Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express shipping costs are going up starting at $0.75 for flat rate boxes and envelopes (commercial). In retail, the PM and PME flat rate box and envelope rates are going up starting at $0.95.
For commercial PM and PME, packages under 10 pounds are increasing by $0.25 in Zones 1–4, with the largest increase being $6.50 for Zones 5–9 and packages weighing 26 pounds–70 pounds.
For retail PM and PME, packages under 10 pounds go up by $0.30 in Zones 1–4. Zones 5–9 and heavier packages cost more, with the highest rate increase in retail set at $6.45 more in Zones 5–9 and weighing 26 pounds–70 pounds.
Rate increases for first-class packages, Parcel Select Ground, and USPS Retail Ground are more modest than for Priority packages. For commercial packages in those categories, rate increases range from $0.25 to $5.50. For retail packages in these categories, increases range from $0.30 to $5.85.
If you’ve been putting off sending a package lately, hurry to the post office by the end of this week to avoid spending more.
The USPS is in the midst of its 10-year financial improvement plan.
The postal service’s 10-year plan, “Delivering For America,” is focused on improving the agency's service and finances. Of course, pricing changes are included in that plan. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said that the USPS needs to become “financially self-sustaining.”
Regardless of what your holiday shipping needs are this year, be sure to plan ahead and know that prices will likely be higher.