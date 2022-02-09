Congress Passes the Postal Service Reform Act — What's Next for USPS?

The Postal Service Reform Act of 2022 has passed 342 to 92. The Postal Service has made numerous attempts to persuade Congress to fix the service's balance sheets for the past 15 years. The act focuses on the financial and operational functions of the USPS. According to the Act, it “requires the Office of Personnel Management to establish the Postal Service Health Benefits Program for USPS employees and retirees and provides for coordinated enrollment of retirees under this program and Medicare.”