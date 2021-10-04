Iconic Sitcom 'Seinfeld' Starts Streaming This Week on Netflix

The show about nothing is coming to Netflix . Starting this week, all 180 episodes of the iconic comedy series Seinfeld will be available on Netflix to viewers across the world.

Will having Seinfeld on Netflix help it compete with the likes of HBO, HBO Max, and Peacock? In the past, Netflix lost some other legendary television shows to its competitors.

Who owns the Seinfeld TV show?

Netflix has owned the worldwide rights to the popular show since 2019 when it paid distributor Sony Pictures Television $500 million for a five-year deal. At the time, competitor Hulu owned the rights to broadcast the show domestically, so Netflix had to wait until that deal was up this year.

Source: Sony Pictures

Netflix’s acquisition of the show can hopefully help it replace two other legendary comedies, Friends and The Office, that it lost to competitors. In 2019, Netflix lost the bid for Friends to WarnerMedia, which owns HBO and HBO Max (where the show now resides). When Friends was on Netflix, it was reportedly its second-most streamed show.

Earlier this year, the beloved NBC sitcom The Office left Netflix to go to NBC’s new streaming platform, Peacock. The Office had been Netflix’s most-streamed show.

Netflix is already home to other Jerry Seinfeld shows, including Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and the stand-up special Jerry Before Seinfeld.

