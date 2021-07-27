NBCUniversal Paid Billions to IOC for Olympics Broadcast Rights

If you’re trying to guess how much NBCUniversal paid for the Olympics, get ready for some sticker shock. The shorter answer is, the media corporation paid $12 billion for the broadcast rights of each edition of the Olympic Games from the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, to the 2032 Summer Games in Brisbane, Australia.

NBC and its sibling channels have been airing the Olympics in the U.S. for all of the games since 2000. NBCUniversal seems eager to continue paying the big bucks to continue that tradition.