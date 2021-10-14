Logo
Home > Net Worth
Nayel Nassar in a showjumping competition
Source: Nayel Nassar Facebook

Bill Gates's Daughter Is Getting Married—What's Her Fiancé's Net Worth?

By

Oct. 14 2021, Published 9:01 a.m. ET

Bill and Melinda Gates’s daughter, Jennifer Gates, is about to become a married woman. On Oct. 16, 2021, the 25-year-old professional showjumper and medical student will marry her fiancé, Nayel Nassar. Nassar is a professional equestrian and showjumper.

Article continues below advertisement

As the professional equestrian prepares to marry the daughter of the world's fourth-richest person, here's a look at Nassar's net worth, personal life, education, and career.

Nayel Nassar’s personal life

Nassar, born on Jan. 21, 1991, in Chicago, grew up in Kuwait. He moved to California in 2009. Nassar was born to Egyptian parents Fouad Nassar and Iman Harby. His family owns an architecture and interior design company, Diwan Interiors International, in Kuwait. Nassar’s parents bought him his first horse when he was ten years old and helped him develop his equestrian skills by sending him to Europe for training.

Article continues below advertisement
nayel nassar net worth
Source: Nayel Nassar Facebook

Nassar has dual Egyptian-American citizenship and can speak several languages, including English, French, and Arabic. Nassar’s elder brother, Sharaf Nassar, is currently managing the family business.

Article continues below advertisement
nayel nassar net worth
Source: Getty

Nayel Nassar’s education

Nassar completed high school at the American School of Kuwait. In 2013, he graduated from Stanford University with a degree in economics. Jennifer and Nassar are both Stanford graduates, although they didn’t attend the school together. Jennifer started college in 2014 and graduated with a bachelor's degree in human biology.

Article continues below advertisement

Nayel Nassar’s career

Nassar began equestrianism at the age of five and started jumping at ten. In 2013, 2014, and 2017, he qualified for the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) Show Jumping World Cup Finals, and in 2014, the FEI World Equestrian Games. Nassar recently competed at the Longines FEI World Cup Finals in Paris and frequently competes on the international Grand Prix circuit.

He's a professional showjumper who played a significant role in securing Egypt’s spot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games. Egypt's equestrian team competed in the Olympics for the first time in 60 years. Since 2010, he has won 36 jumping competitions.

Article continues below advertisement

Nassar is also a business owner. According to the California Secretary of State, he established Nassar Stables LLC in 2014. The company, situated in Encinitas, Calif., is classified as a wholesale horse dealer.

Article continues below advertisement

Nayel Nassar’s net worth

Nayel Nassar’s estimated net worth is about $100 million. However, his salary is yet to be revealed.

Jennifer Gates to tie the knot with Nayel Nassar

Nassar became famous for dating billionaire Bill Gates’s daughter Jennifer. They were engaged in Jan. 2020, and the couple shared the news on Instagram.

Jennifer and Nassar's wedding ceremony will take place at the 124-acre horse farm her billionaire parents bought for $16 million after she graduated from Stanford University in 2018. The property is located in North Salem, N.Y.

Advertisement

More From Market Realist

    • CONNECT with Market Realist
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Market Realist Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.