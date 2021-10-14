Bill Gates's Daughter Is Getting Married—What's Her Fiancé's Net Worth?

Nassar, born on Jan. 21, 1991, in Chicago, grew up in Kuwait. He moved to California in 2009. Nassar was born to Egyptian parents Fouad Nassar and Iman Harby. His family owns an architecture and interior design company, Diwan Interiors International, in Kuwait. Nassar’s parents bought him his first horse when he was ten years old and helped him develop his equestrian skills by sending him to Europe for training.