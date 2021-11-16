Elon Musk’s Net Worth: How Did the Tesla CEO Make Money?

In Nov. 2021, Musk became the first person worth more than $300 billion. The bulk of Musk’s wealth is tied to his Tesla stake, which compises 17 percent of the company. Tesla ranks as the world’s most valuable auto company at worth more than $1 trillion. Musk’s stake in the company shrank after he sold some shares to cover tax bills. A part of Musk’s fortune is also tied to his stake in SpaceX, which is valued at more than $100 billion. Musk owns about 48 percent of the business.