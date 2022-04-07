This Is Who’s Financing the Peltz-Beckham Wedding

Nelson, born to Jewish parents Claire and Maurice Peltz in 1942, grew up in Brooklyn and attended Horace Mann School. After graduating, Peltz went on to pursue his undergraduate education at the University of Pennsylvania in 1960 but dropped out in 1963 and started working with his family. "I took a job in the family food business—we sold fresh produce and frozen food in New York—driving a truck for two weeks for a hundred bucks a week," stated Peltz.