This Is Who’s Financing the Peltz-Beckham Wedding

This Is Who’s Financing the Peltz-Beckham WeddingBy Robin Hill-Gray
Apr. 7 2022, Published 5:40 a.m. ET
The Peltz name has been circulating, with Nicola Peltz planning to marry Brooklyn Beckham. Her billionaire father, Nelson Peltz, is funding the lavish wedding. What's his net worth?
Both Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham come from wealthy families. And given that background, there will surely be a prenup. Let's look at what the Peltz wealth comprises.
Nelson Peltz is a billionaire with several major investments
Nelson, born to Jewish parents Claire and Maurice Peltz in 1942, grew up in Brooklyn and attended Horace Mann School. After graduating, Peltz went on to pursue his undergraduate education at the University of Pennsylvania in 1960 but dropped out in 1963 and started working with his family. "I took a job in the family food business—we sold fresh produce and frozen food in New York—driving a truck for two weeks for a hundred bucks a week," stated Peltz.
After a few years, Peltz turned the family business into a multimillion-dollar corporation, and in 2005, Peltz and his partners founded Trian Fund Management, an investment company. It invested in major names such as Heinz, Kraft, and Wendy's. In 2012, Peltz became a member of the board of directors for Ingersoll-Rand. According to Forbes, Trian currently has $8.5 billion in assets under management.
Nelson Peltz
Investor, businessman
Net worth: 1700000000
Nelson Peltz is a billionaire, investor, and co-founder of Trian Fund Management, a New York-based investment company. Peltz is also chairman of Wendy's, Sysco, and Madison Square Garden Entertainment.
Birthdate: June 24, 1942
Birthplace: New York City
Spouse: Claudia Heffner
Children: Brad, Will, Nicola
The Peltz-Beckham prenup is being called the "mother of all prenups"
The nature of Nicola's prenup with Brooklyn Beckham, son of David and Victoria Beckham, has drawn a lot of attention. According to The Daily Mail, Beckham's parents have a reported wealth of 380 million British pounds ($496 million), whereas Nicola's father is worth 1.3 billion pounds ($1.698 billion). Details of the prenup haven't been released, but there are claims that it focuses on protecting the Peltz wealth.
Nicola and Brooklyn plan to tie the knot at the Peltz family mansion in Palm Beach, Fla., in an event set to cost $4 million. Anonymous sources have said that the April 9 wedding will be "Miami society meets British celebrity," with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rumored to be attending.