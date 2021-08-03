Netflix Adds ‘Inventing David Geffen’ Documentary About Media Mogul

The documentary Inventing David Geffen, which aired on PBS in 2012 as part of the American Masters series, is hitting Netflix on Aug. 4, which means that new viewers will get a chance to get to know media mogul David Geffen a bit better.

Don’t expect to see some of the billionaire’s indulgences. Geffen’s mega-yachts don't make an appearance in the documentary, as The New York Times noted in 2012.