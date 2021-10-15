You, Too, Can Charter the ‘Succession’ Yacht…for $1.1 Million a Week

Who owns the Succession yacht? Certainly not Succession star Sarah Snook, who told Page Six on Oct. 12, that she has no interest in such an expense. “You own a boat like that, you’ve got to maintain a boat like that,” said Snook, who plays Shiv Roy on the show. “It’s like $12 mil a year or something like that to maintain. Who wants to spend money on that?…Give the money away; no one needs that much money. There’s a ceiling where money makes you happy, and beyond that, it’s just greed.”