Hedge Fund Billionaire David Tepper Is Leaning Short on Equities

David Tepper is the founder and head of Appaloosa Management, a hedge fund firm managing $13 billion in client assets. In 2016, he relocated the hedge fund from New Jersey to Florida, causing a significant dip in New Jersey income tax revenue. He's known for making one of the most expensive sports team purchases in history, having bought the Carolina Panthers in 2018 for approximately $2.3 billion.

Birthdate: Sept. 11, 1957

Birthplace: Pittsburgh, PA

Education: University of Pittsburgh (BA); Carnegie Mellon University (MSIA or equivalent of MBA)

Former Spouse: Marlene Tepper

Spouse: Nicole Bronish (since 2019)

Children: 3