Most Valuable NFL Teams in 2022 Revealed as Valuations Shift
As stakes and buyouts organize across the NFL, valuations are shifting. The latest metrics for the NFL franchise show a clear beast above the others.
Which NFL teams are the most valuable in 2022 as Rob Walton of the Walmart fortune prepares to shell out $4.65 billion for the Denver Broncos and join the list of billionaire NFL team owners?
The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable NFL team by a landslide.
According to Sportico, the Dallas Cowboys beat out the rest of the NFL franchise by a prominent margin in terms of valuation. The team is worth $7.64 billion in 2022, up 10 percent from last year.
The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable team in all of sports and beat out the MLB Yankees valuation by $630 million.
Bruin Capital founder George Pyne told reporters, “There isn’t anybody that compares to the NFL in sports or entertainment.”
Jerry Jones and wife Gene own 51 percent of the team. His three adult children split the remaining 49 percent equally. Jerry is worth a collective $11.8 billion in 2022, according to Forbes. The team’s current valuation is a long shot from the $150 million Jones paid for it in 1989.
Who trails the Dallas Cowboys on the list of the most valuable NFL teams?
Coming in at number two are the Los Angeles Rams, worth $5.91 billion in 2022. That’s a big jump from last year (a 26-percent increase, to be exact). Stan Kroenke owns an ownership stake in the Rams.
The third most valuable NFL team is the New England Patriots, worth $5.88 billion with a 10-percent increase from last year. After being in opposite positions in 2021, the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams switched places in the ranking.
Numbers four and five, respectively, are the New York Giants ($5.73 billion, up 24 percent YoY) and San Francisco 49ers ($5.18 billion, up 21 percent YoY).
Which teams are at the bottom of the list?
Even the least-valuable NFL teams still boast price tags in the billions. The last five teams on the list (positions 28–32) are:
Arizona Cardinals: $3.17 billion (up 18 percent YoY)
Buffalo Bills: $2.99 billion (up 20 percent YoY)
Jacksonville Jaguars: $2.94 billion (up 11 percent YoY)
Detroit Lions: $2.86 billion (up 17 percent YoY)
Cincinnati Bengals: $2.84 billion (up 18 percent YoY)
In comparison, the least valuable MLB team is the Miami Marlins, worth just $1.2 billion.
Billionaire owners are cashing in on the NFL.
With Walton entering an agreement to buy the tenth-most valuable NFL team, the Denver Broncos, the NFL is poised to have a new richest owner. After all, Walton is worth $61.4 billion alone (and even more as part of the larger Walton family).
Carolina Panthers owner and head of Tepper Sports & Entertainment David Tepper has held the title up until this point with a net worth of about $16.7 billion.
It could all shift again if Amazon and Blue Origin founder (not to mention one of the world’s richest men) Jeff Bezos follows through with his alleged intent to buy the Washington Commanders.