Walmart Heir Rob Walton’s Net Worth Before Potential Broncos Buy

Rob Walton is the eldest of the four children of Sam and Helen Walton. His father Sam founded Walmart, the biggest global retailer. After getting his law degree, Rob served as a member of the company’s legal counsel team from Tulsa firm Connor & Winters until 1978, when he became the senior vice president at Walmart. In 1992, he took over as chairman following his father’s death and remained in that role until 2015.

Birthdate: October 28, 1944

Birthplace: Tulsa, Okla.

Parents: Sam Walton and Helen Walton

Education: University of Arkansas; Columbia Law School

Spouse: Melani Lowman-Walton (since 2005)

Children: 3