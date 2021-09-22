Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Turned Oil Profits Into NFL Glory

Jones isn’t just a businessman with a football team, like so many of his fellow NFL owners —he’s also a former football player. He grew up in Arkansas and played football for the University of Arkansas Razorbacks, as he told members of the team before the 2007 Cotton Bowl in Dallas. In fact, Jones’s final game as a college football star was the 1965 Cotton Bowl, where he helped the team finish an undefeated season with a win against Nebraska.

“I wanted them to get in my shoes for a moment—the first day of 1965,” he told the Associated Press after talking to the Razorback players for about 10 minutes. “I was sitting right where they were sitting, and I can remember it better than I can remember last month. It would have been inconceivable to me to think that … someday I might be standing here in Dallas owning the Dallas Cowboys. … I wanted to say that it may not be the Cowboys, but there’s nothing that’s out of reach.”