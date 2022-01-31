How Did LA Rams Owner Stan Kroenke Make His Billions?

Stan Kroenke is an American sports and real estate investor with a multi-billion-dollar net worth in 2022. He founded Kroenke Sports & Entertainment in 1999, with which he purchased the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, the Los Angeles Rams, and the Arsenal soccer club.

Birthdate: July 29, 1947

Education: Master of Business Administration, Robert J. Trulaske, Sr. College of Business; Bachelor of Arts/Science, University of Missouri

Spouse: Ann Walton Kroenke