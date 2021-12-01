Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner Hails Company’s “Hard Work” Amid Supply-Chain Crisis

John Furner is the president and CEO of Walmart U.S.—the stateside division of Walmart Inc.—and a board member of the National Retail Federation. He was previously president and CEO of Walmart subsidiary Sam’s Club.

Net worth: At least $61.8 million as of May 2021 (unconfirmed)

Date of birth: Aug. 29, 1974

Birthplace: Jacksonville, Ark.

Education: Sam M. Walton College of Business, University of Arkansas

Spouse: Brandy Furner