Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner Hails Company’s “Hard Work” Amid Supply-Chain Crisis

Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner Hails Company’s “Hard Work” Amid Supply-Chain CrisisBy Dan Clarendon
Dec. 1 2021, Published 4:22 a.m. ET
Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner, an executive with a reported net worth of more than $61 million, says the retail company is ready for the holiday shopping season, even with ongoing supply-chain issues.
John Furner
President and CEO, Walmart U.S.
Net worth: At least $61.8 million as of May 2021 (unconfirmed)
John Furner is the president and CEO of Walmart U.S.—the stateside division of Walmart Inc.—and a board member of the National Retail Federation. He was previously president and CEO of Walmart subsidiary Sam’s Club.
Date of birth: Aug. 29, 1974
Birthplace: Jacksonville, Ark.
Education: Sam M. Walton College of Business, University of Arkansas
Spouse: Brandy Furner
“We’re all working together to make sure that customers have what they need over the holiday season and ended our third quarter up in inventory,” Furner said on Good Morning America on Nov. 30. “It took a lot of work on behalf of our team, and they’re working really hard.” As we head into the busiest shopping season of the year, here’s more information on Furner and his outlook on Walmart’s retail position.
John Furner went from working as an hourly Walmart employee to leading more than 1.5 million workers at the company
Furner’s corporate bio outlines his professional trajectory so far. The businessman, who has a B.S. degree in marketing management from the University of Arkansas, started his Walmart career as an hourly associate in 1993, working at Walmart Store 100 in the company’s birthplace of Bentonville, Ark.
He then became assistant store manager, store manager, district manager, buyer, regional general manager, divisional merchandising manager, VP of global sourcing, general merchandise manager, head of marketing and merchandising for Walmart China, and chief merchant for Walmart subsidiary Sam’s Club. And from 2017 to 2019, he was Sam’s Club’s president and CEO.
Now Furner is president and CEO of Walmart U.S., where he leads more than 1.5 million workers at 4,700 stores. And in addition to his Walmart role, Furner sits on the board of directors for the National Retail Federation. Wallmine reports that Furner’s net worth was at least $61.8 million as of May 21, 2021. That number includes the more than 27,000 Walmart shares (NYSE: WMT) he had at the time, which were worth more than $35.5 million.
He says Walmart’s inventory is up 11 percent and customers are “generally in pretty good shape” going into the holiday season
In an interview with NBC News in Nov. 2021, Furner highlighted his company’s response to the supply-chain crisis. “Our team has been extremely creative the last few months at figuring out how to manage some of the shortages and congestion in the supply chain,” he said. “Our inventory was up over 11 percent at the end of the quarter.”
One of the solutions, according to NBC News, involved Walmart chartering its own freighters to import goods into the U.S. But Walmart is buying more domestic products, too, Furner added. “We had committed to buying an additional 250 billion dollars of product that’s either made, manufactured, or assembled in the U.S.,” he explained.
Furner also observed that Walmart customers in the U.S. have more spending power than they did last holiday season. “Well, we really see a strong consumer around the country,” he said. “Certainly, we see strong demand. We know that incomes are higher than they were a year ago. … We think that the customers are generally in pretty good shape as we go into the holidays.”