SoFi (SOFI) Stock Nears Bottom, Good Long-Term Bet for Investors

While it's a difficult question to answer as to when the stock will rebound, SOFI seems close to the bottom. Currently, SoFi has a pro forma market capitalization of $12.0 billion and it expects to post revenue of around $1 billion in 2021. Those figures imply a 2021 price-to-sales multiple of just nearly 12x, which isn't too high given its growth potential. Another major catalyst for the stock would be getting a bank charter. A bank charter would start adding to SoFi's EBITDA and help it lower the expected cost of capital and increased lending growth. While that would happen in due time, the news of a charter would be an immediate stock price accretive event.