Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz stands with Donald Trump at a rally on May 6 in Greenburg, Pa. Source: Getty Images
While Still Heavily Sought, Trump's Endorsement Has Mixed Results in 2022

By

May. 17 2022, Published 2:18 p.m. ET

This primary season, pundits have debated the value of an endorsement from former President Donald Trump for 2022 Republican hopefuls all over the primary ticket. While a vote of confidence from 45 gave primary candidate J.D. Vance the push they needed to win their primary races, having Trump's blessing doesn't always spell victory, as Nebraska contender Charles Herbster learned.

With primary season in full swing, let's take a detailed look at every endorsement Trump has issued to the executive of federal office this campaign season, as well as what kind of sway his support lends in 2022 — if any.

This list will be updated throughout the primary season as election results finalize.

Trump endorsements for 2022 governor races:

Trump has issued 16 gubernatorial endorsements so far this year. Two of those primary races have already concluded, with the Trump-backed incumbent Governor Greg Abbott defeating a wide field of challengers. Abbott will face Democratic primary winner (and former presidential hopeful) Beto O'Rourke in November.

However, Trump's horse in Nebraska's open gubernatorial race, Charles Herbster, lost to Jim Pillen.

Donald Trump looks on as NE gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster speaks. Source: Getty Images

Here are all the governor candidates Trump has officially endorsed so far:

StateCandidateStatusPrimary result
AlaskaMike DunleavyIncumbentPending
ArizonaKari LakeOpen seatPending
ArkansasSarah Huckabee SandersOpen seatPending
GeorgiaDavid PurdueChallengerPending
IdahoJanice McGeachinChallengerPending
KansasDerek SchmidtChallengerPending
MarylandDan CoxOpen seatPending
MassachusettsGeoff DiehlChallengerPending
NebraskaCharles HerbsterOpen seatLost
NevadaJoe LombardoChallengerPending
OklahomaKevin StittIncumbentPending
PennsylvaniaDoug MastrianoOpen seatPending
South CarolinaHenry McMasterIncumbentPending
South DakotaKristi NoemIncumbentPending
TennesseeBill LeeIncumbentPending
TexasGreg AbbottIncumbentWon

Trump endorsements for 2022 U.S. Senate races:

In addition to endorsing party faithful like Marco Rubio, Trump has thrown his support behind a few challengers to a few Democratic incumbents. And, in the state of Alaska, he's backing a challenger to Senator Lisa Murkowski, who has broken with Republican party lines on a few occasions, most notably in her vote to convict Trump on charges of "incitement of insurrection" during his second impeachment trial.

StateCandidateStatusPrimary result
AlaskaKelly TshibakaChallengerPending
ArkansasJohn BoozmanIncumbentPending
FloridaMarco RubioIncumbentPending
GeorgiaHerschel WalkerChallengerPending
IdahoMike CrapoIncumbentPending
IowaChuck GrassleyIncumbentPending
KansasJerry MoranIncumbentPending
KentuckyRand PaulIncumbentPending
LouisianaJohn KennedyIncumbentPending
NevadaAdam LaxaltChallengerPending
North CarolinaTed BuddOpen seatPending
OhioJ.D. VanceOpen seatWon
PennsylvaniaMehmet OzOpen seatPending
South CarolinaTim ScottIncumbentPending
UtahMike LeeIncumbentPending
WisconsinRon JohnsonIncumbentPending
trump max miller
Trump looks on as Ohio congressional hopeful Max Miller speaks at a rally in Delaware, Oho. Source: Getty Images

Trump endorsements for 2022 U.S. House races:

Trump has endorsed dozens of incumbents and a few conservative candidates for open seats or challengers to flip seats. He has also anointed challengers in seats held by conservatives who have fallen out of his favor, most notably Wyoming representative Liz Cheney. The GOP has turned away from Cheney for her participation in the Jan. 6 Committee investigations.

DistrictCandidateStatusPrimary Result
AL-06Gary PalmerIncumbentPending
AZ-04Paul GosarIncumbentPending
AZ-08Debbie LeskoIncumbentPending
AR-01Rick CrawfordIncumbentPending
CA-03Kevin KileyOpen seatPending
CA-41Kevin CalvertIncumbentPending
CO-03Lauren BoebertIncumbentPending
FL-03Kat CammackIncumbentPending
FL-06Michael WaltzIncumbentPending
FL-12Gus BillrakisIncumbentPending
FL-13Anna Paulina LunaChallengerPending
FL-17Greg SteubeIncumbentPending
FL-18Brian MastIncumbentPending
FL-19Byron DonaldsIncumbentPending
FL-25Mario Diaz-BalartIncumbentPending
FL-26Carlos GiminezIncumbentPending
GA-06Jake EvansOpen seatPending
GA-10Vernon JonesOpen seatPending
GA-14Marjorie Taylor-GreeneIncumbentPending
ID-01Russ FulcherIncumbentPending
IL-15Mary MillerIncumbentPending
IN-02Jackie WalorskiIncumbentWon
IN-03Jim BanksIncumbentWon
IN-04Jim BairdIncumbentWon
IN-05Victoria SpartzIncumbentWon
IN-06Greg PenceIncumbentWon
IN-08Larry BucshonIncumbentWon
KY-01James ComerIncumbentPending
KY-02Brett GuthrieIncumbentPending
KY-04Thomas MassieIncumbentPending
KY-05Hal RogersIncumbentPending
KY-06Andy BarrIncumbentPending
LA-04Mike JohnsonIncumbentPending
ME-02Dale CraftsChallengerPending
MI-03John GibbsChallengerPending
MI-04Bill HuizengaIncumbentPending
MI-06Steve CarraChallengerPending
MI-08John MoolenaarIncumbentPending
MI-09Lisa McClaineIncumbentPending
MI-10John JamesOpen seatPending
MT-01Ryan ZinkeOpen seatPending
MT-02Matt RosendaleIncumbentPending
NE-03Adrian SmithIncumbentWon
NY-21Elise StefanikIncumbentPending
NY-23Claudia TenneyIncumbentPending
NC-03Gregory. MurphyIncumbentPending
NC-05Virginia FoxxIncumbentPending
NC-07David RouzerIncumbentPending
NC-08Dan BishopIncumbentPending
NC-09Richard HudsonIncumbentPending
NC-10Patrick McHenryIncumbentPending
NC-11Madison CawthornIncumbentPending
NC-13Bon HinesOpen seatPending
OH-01Steve ChabotIncumbentWon
OH-02Brad WenstrupIncumbentWon
OH-04Jim JordanIncumbentWon
OH-05Bob LattaIncumbentWon
OH-06Bill JohnsonIncumbentWon
OH-07Max MillerOpen seatWon
OH-08Warren DavidsonIncumbentWon
OH-10Mike TurnerIncumbentWon
OH-12Troy BaldersonIncumbentWon
OH-13Madison Gesiotto GilbertOpen seatWon
OH-15Mike CareyIncumbentWon
OK-03Frank LucasIncumbentPending
PA-08Jim BognetChallengerPending
PA-10Scott PerryIncumbentPending
PA-11Lloyd SmuckerIncumbentPending
PA-14Guy ReschenthalerIncumbentPending
PA-16Mike KellyIncumbentPending
SC-01Kate ArringtonChallengerPending
SC-04William TimmonsIncumbentPending
SC-05Ralph NormanIncumbentPending
SC-07Russell FryChallengerPending
TN-01Diana HarshbargerIncumbentPending
TN-03Chuck FleischmannIncumbentPending
TN-05Morgan OrtagusOpen seatDisqualified
TX-04Pat FallonIncumbentWon
TX-05Lance GoodenIncumbentWon
TX-06Jake EllzeyIncumbentWon
TX-10Michael McCaulIncumbentWon
TX-11August PflugerIncumbentWon
TX-12Kay GrangerIncumbentWon
TX-13Ronny JacksonIncumbentWon
TX-14Randy WeberIncumbentWon
TX-15Monica De La Cruz HernandezOpen seatWon
TX-19Jodey ArringtonIncumbentWon
TX-22Troy NehlsIncumbentWon
TX-24Beth Van DuyneIncumbentWon
TX-25Roger WilliamsIncumbentWon
TX-27Michael CloudIncumbentWon
TX-31John CarterIncumbentWon
TX-36Brian BabinIncumbentWon
TX-38Wesley HuntOpen seatWon
VA-05Bob GoodIncumbentPending
VA-09Morgan GriffithIncumbentPending
WA-03Loren KulpChallengerPending
WA-04Joe KentChallengerPending
WV-01Carol MillerIncumbentWon
WV-02Alexander MooneyIncumbentWon
WI-03Derrick Van OrdenOpen seatPending
WY-ALHarriet HagemanChallengerPending
