While Still Heavily Sought, Trump's Endorsement Has Mixed Results in 2022
May. 17 2022, Published 2:18 p.m. ET
This primary season, pundits have debated the value of an endorsement from former President Donald Trump for 2022 Republican hopefuls all over the primary ticket. While a vote of confidence from 45 gave primary candidate J.D. Vance the push they needed to win their primary races, having Trump's blessing doesn't always spell victory, as Nebraska contender Charles Herbster learned.
With primary season in full swing, let's take a detailed look at every endorsement Trump has issued to the executive of federal office this campaign season, as well as what kind of sway his support lends in 2022 — if any.
This list will be updated throughout the primary season as election results finalize.
Trump endorsements for 2022 governor races:
Trump has issued 16 gubernatorial endorsements so far this year. Two of those primary races have already concluded, with the Trump-backed incumbent Governor Greg Abbott defeating a wide field of challengers. Abbott will face Democratic primary winner (and former presidential hopeful) Beto O'Rourke in November.
However, Trump's horse in Nebraska's open gubernatorial race, Charles Herbster, lost to Jim Pillen.
Here are all the governor candidates Trump has officially endorsed so far:
|State
|Candidate
|Status
|Primary result
|Alaska
|Mike Dunleavy
|Incumbent
|Pending
|Arizona
|Kari Lake
|Open seat
|Pending
|Arkansas
|Sarah Huckabee Sanders
|Open seat
|Pending
|Georgia
|David Purdue
|Challenger
|Pending
|Idaho
|Janice McGeachin
|Challenger
|Pending
|Kansas
|Derek Schmidt
|Challenger
|Pending
|Maryland
|Dan Cox
|Open seat
|Pending
|Massachusetts
|Geoff Diehl
|Challenger
|Pending
|Nebraska
|Charles Herbster
|Open seat
|Lost
|Nevada
|Joe Lombardo
|Challenger
|Pending
|Oklahoma
|Kevin Stitt
|Incumbent
|Pending
|Pennsylvania
|Doug Mastriano
|Open seat
|Pending
|South Carolina
|Henry McMaster
|Incumbent
|Pending
|South Dakota
|Kristi Noem
|Incumbent
|Pending
|Tennessee
|Bill Lee
|Incumbent
|Pending
|Texas
|Greg Abbott
|Incumbent
|Won
Trump endorsements for 2022 U.S. Senate races:
In addition to endorsing party faithful like Marco Rubio, Trump has thrown his support behind a few challengers to a few Democratic incumbents. And, in the state of Alaska, he's backing a challenger to Senator Lisa Murkowski, who has broken with Republican party lines on a few occasions, most notably in her vote to convict Trump on charges of "incitement of insurrection" during his second impeachment trial.
|State
|Candidate
|Status
|Primary result
|Alaska
|Kelly Tshibaka
|Challenger
|Pending
|Arkansas
|John Boozman
|Incumbent
|Pending
|Florida
|Marco Rubio
|Incumbent
|Pending
|Georgia
|Herschel Walker
|Challenger
|Pending
|Idaho
|Mike Crapo
|Incumbent
|Pending
|Iowa
|Chuck Grassley
|Incumbent
|Pending
|Kansas
|Jerry Moran
|Incumbent
|Pending
|Kentucky
|Rand Paul
|Incumbent
|Pending
|Louisiana
|John Kennedy
|Incumbent
|Pending
|Nevada
|Adam Laxalt
|Challenger
|Pending
|North Carolina
|Ted Budd
|Open seat
|Pending
|Ohio
|J.D. Vance
|Open seat
|Won
|Pennsylvania
|Mehmet Oz
|Open seat
|Pending
|South Carolina
|Tim Scott
|Incumbent
|Pending
|Utah
|Mike Lee
|Incumbent
|Pending
|Wisconsin
|Ron Johnson
|Incumbent
|Pending
Trump endorsements for 2022 U.S. House races:
Trump has endorsed dozens of incumbents and a few conservative candidates for open seats or challengers to flip seats. He has also anointed challengers in seats held by conservatives who have fallen out of his favor, most notably Wyoming representative Liz Cheney. The GOP has turned away from Cheney for her participation in the Jan. 6 Committee investigations.
|District
|Candidate
|Status
|Primary Result
|AL-06
|Gary Palmer
|Incumbent
|Pending
|AZ-04
|Paul Gosar
|Incumbent
|Pending
|AZ-08
|Debbie Lesko
|Incumbent
|Pending
|AR-01
|Rick Crawford
|Incumbent
|Pending
|CA-03
|Kevin Kiley
|Open seat
|Pending
|CA-41
|Kevin Calvert
|Incumbent
|Pending
|CO-03
|Lauren Boebert
|Incumbent
|Pending
|FL-03
|Kat Cammack
|Incumbent
|Pending
|FL-06
|Michael Waltz
|Incumbent
|Pending
|FL-12
|Gus Billrakis
|Incumbent
|Pending
|FL-13
|Anna Paulina Luna
|Challenger
|Pending
|FL-17
|Greg Steube
|Incumbent
|Pending
|FL-18
|Brian Mast
|Incumbent
|Pending
|FL-19
|Byron Donalds
|Incumbent
|Pending
|FL-25
|Mario Diaz-Balart
|Incumbent
|Pending
|FL-26
|Carlos Giminez
|Incumbent
|Pending
|GA-06
|Jake Evans
|Open seat
|Pending
|GA-10
|Vernon Jones
|Open seat
|Pending
|GA-14
|Marjorie Taylor-Greene
|Incumbent
|Pending
|ID-01
|Russ Fulcher
|Incumbent
|Pending
|IL-15
|Mary Miller
|Incumbent
|Pending
|IN-02
|Jackie Walorski
|Incumbent
|Won
|IN-03
|Jim Banks
|Incumbent
|Won
|IN-04
|Jim Baird
|Incumbent
|Won
|IN-05
|Victoria Spartz
|Incumbent
|Won
|IN-06
|Greg Pence
|Incumbent
|Won
|IN-08
|Larry Bucshon
|Incumbent
|Won
|KY-01
|James Comer
|Incumbent
|Pending
|KY-02
|Brett Guthrie
|Incumbent
|Pending
|KY-04
|Thomas Massie
|Incumbent
|Pending
|KY-05
|Hal Rogers
|Incumbent
|Pending
|KY-06
|Andy Barr
|Incumbent
|Pending
|LA-04
|Mike Johnson
|Incumbent
|Pending
|ME-02
|Dale Crafts
|Challenger
|Pending
|MI-03
|John Gibbs
|Challenger
|Pending
|MI-04
|Bill Huizenga
|Incumbent
|Pending
|MI-06
|Steve Carra
|Challenger
|Pending
|MI-08
|John Moolenaar
|Incumbent
|Pending
|MI-09
|Lisa McClaine
|Incumbent
|Pending
|MI-10
|John James
|Open seat
|Pending
|MT-01
|Ryan Zinke
|Open seat
|Pending
|MT-02
|Matt Rosendale
|Incumbent
|Pending
|NE-03
|Adrian Smith
|Incumbent
|Won
|NY-21
|Elise Stefanik
|Incumbent
|Pending
|NY-23
|Claudia Tenney
|Incumbent
|Pending
|NC-03
|Gregory. Murphy
|Incumbent
|Pending
|NC-05
|Virginia Foxx
|Incumbent
|Pending
|NC-07
|David Rouzer
|Incumbent
|Pending
|NC-08
|Dan Bishop
|Incumbent
|Pending
|NC-09
|Richard Hudson
|Incumbent
|Pending
|NC-10
|Patrick McHenry
|Incumbent
|Pending
|NC-11
|Madison Cawthorn
|Incumbent
|Pending
|NC-13
|Bon Hines
|Open seat
|Pending
|OH-01
|Steve Chabot
|Incumbent
|Won
|OH-02
|Brad Wenstrup
|Incumbent
|Won
|OH-04
|Jim Jordan
|Incumbent
|Won
|OH-05
|Bob Latta
|Incumbent
|Won
|OH-06
|Bill Johnson
|Incumbent
|Won
|OH-07
|Max Miller
|Open seat
|Won
|OH-08
|Warren Davidson
|Incumbent
|Won
|OH-10
|Mike Turner
|Incumbent
|Won
|OH-12
|Troy Balderson
|Incumbent
|Won
|OH-13
|Madison Gesiotto Gilbert
|Open seat
|Won
|OH-15
|Mike Carey
|Incumbent
|Won
|OK-03
|Frank Lucas
|Incumbent
|Pending
|PA-08
|Jim Bognet
|Challenger
|Pending
|PA-10
|Scott Perry
|Incumbent
|Pending
|PA-11
|Lloyd Smucker
|Incumbent
|Pending
|PA-14
|Guy Reschenthaler
|Incumbent
|Pending
|PA-16
|Mike Kelly
|Incumbent
|Pending
|SC-01
|Kate Arrington
|Challenger
|Pending
|SC-04
|William Timmons
|Incumbent
|Pending
|SC-05
|Ralph Norman
|Incumbent
|Pending
|SC-07
|Russell Fry
|Challenger
|Pending
|TN-01
|Diana Harshbarger
|Incumbent
|Pending
|TN-03
|Chuck Fleischmann
|Incumbent
|Pending
|TN-05
|Morgan Ortagus
|Open seat
|Disqualified
|TX-04
|Pat Fallon
|Incumbent
|Won
|TX-05
|Lance Gooden
|Incumbent
|Won
|TX-06
|Jake Ellzey
|Incumbent
|Won
|TX-10
|Michael McCaul
|Incumbent
|Won
|TX-11
|August Pfluger
|Incumbent
|Won
|TX-12
|Kay Granger
|Incumbent
|Won
|TX-13
|Ronny Jackson
|Incumbent
|Won
|TX-14
|Randy Weber
|Incumbent
|Won
|TX-15
|Monica De La Cruz Hernandez
|Open seat
|Won
|TX-19
|Jodey Arrington
|Incumbent
|Won
|TX-22
|Troy Nehls
|Incumbent
|Won
|TX-24
|Beth Van Duyne
|Incumbent
|Won
|TX-25
|Roger Williams
|Incumbent
|Won
|TX-27
|Michael Cloud
|Incumbent
|Won
|TX-31
|John Carter
|Incumbent
|Won
|TX-36
|Brian Babin
|Incumbent
|Won
|TX-38
|Wesley Hunt
|Open seat
|Won
|VA-05
|Bob Good
|Incumbent
|Pending
|VA-09
|Morgan Griffith
|Incumbent
|Pending
|WA-03
|Loren Kulp
|Challenger
|Pending
|WA-04
|Joe Kent
|Challenger
|Pending
|WV-01
|Carol Miller
|Incumbent
|Won
|WV-02
|Alexander Mooney
|Incumbent
|Won
|WI-03
|Derrick Van Orden
|Open seat
|Pending
|WY-AL
|Harriet Hageman
|Challenger
|Pending