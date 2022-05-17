While Still Heavily Sought, Trump's Endorsement Has Mixed Results in 2022

This primary season, pundits have debated the value of an endorsement from former President Donald Trump for 2022 Republican hopefuls all over the primary ticket. While a vote of confidence from 45 gave primary candidate J.D. Vance the push they needed to win their primary races, having Trump's blessing doesn't always spell victory, as Nebraska contender Charles Herbster learned.

With primary season in full swing, let's take a detailed look at every endorsement Trump has issued to the executive of federal office this campaign season, as well as what kind of sway his support lends in 2022 — if any.

This list will be updated throughout the primary season as election results finalize.