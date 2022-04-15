J.D. Vance's Net Worth Is Built on His Book Sales and Investment Firm

J.D. Vance's Net Worth Is Built on His Book Sales and Investment FirmBy Jennifer Farrington
Apr. 15 2022, Published 12:47 p.m. ET
Many consider him to be a “conservative outsider” looking to bring about change among the middle class while others recognize him as the co-founder of Narya Capital, a leading venture capital firm. While J.D .Vance identifies as both, he’s also a father, husband, and author.
While Vance has garnered much attention for authoring a memoir titled Hillbilly Elegy, which was later transformed into a Netflix film (2020), he’s now being recognized for his entrance into the race for a seat in the U.S. Senate. Here's a deeper look into who JD Vance is, his net worth, and why he decided to run for U.S. Senate.
How rich is J.D. Vance, the former anti-Trump conservative?
J.D. Vance is anything but shy when it comes to sharing details of his upbringing and values. His memoir and its adaptation into a Netflix film have provided us with a glimpse into some of the most intimate moments from his childhood. His appearances on some of the most widely watched news outlets like Fox News have allowed us to understand his political outlook.
Despite the insight we’ve been given into Vance’s world, one thing is unclear–how rich he is. While some sources speculate Vance’s net worth could be somewhere around $7 million, that figure has not yet been confirmed. Regardless of the uncertainty surrounding Vance’s fortune, we do know it’s likely in the millions.
James David Vance (born James Donald Bowman)
Investor, Author
Net worth: $7 million (unconfirmed)
J.D. Vance has gained significant attention for being an outspoken investor and author. His life was documented in the Netflix film Hillbilly Elegy, which was an adaptation of a memoir he published in 2016. In 2021, he shifted gears, announcing he would be running for a Ohio Senate seat.
Birthdate: Aug. 2, 1984
Birthplace: Ohio
Residence: Columbus, Ohio
Spouse: Usha Vance
Kids: 3
Education: Ohio State University (BA), Yale University (JD)
Vance reportedly received $347,752 in book royalties from Hillbilly Elegy in 2020, though he could have collected more. It is also likely he received a nice payout from Netflix. Between his book dealings and role as an investor partner at Narya Capital, it's reasonable to assume Vance is sitting on a comfortable nest egg.
Where was J.D. Vance born and raised and who is his wife?
J.D. Vance was raised in Middletown, Ohio, mainly by his mother. Vance’s father left home when he was a small child, according to his website, leaving his mother and grandmother responsible for caring for him. While growing up, Vance watched his mother struggle with drug addiction but managed to stay in line given the “tough love and discipline” his grandmother displayed.
In spite of the struggles Vance faced while growing up, he went on to serve in the Iraq War “as a proud Marine.” From there, Vance attended Ohio State University, earning a BA, followed by Yale Law School where he earned his JD. The conservative outsider later turned to investing and became a “successful investor in Silicon Valley.”
In 2014, Vance married his wife, Usha Vance, who currently serves as a litigator for Munger, Tolles & Olson. Her primary focus is on civil litigation and covers the following areas: higher education, entertainment, technology, and local government. The couple shares three children together and currently resides in Ohio.
Here’s how J.D. Vance plans on helping Ohioans and others should he win the Ohio Senate race.
J.D. Vance claims to have witnessed firsthand the struggles “many American companies [face] with unfair competition from China and their own government.” Not only does he plan to help these smaller companies that are less favored, but truly make a difference for the people in the community who are often overlooked.
While campaigning, Vance claimed the Senate needs “someone who is not a career politician” who “recycles cheap establishment talking points,” and he intends on filling that void. Should he win, he also intends on helping lower taxes for middle-class citizens and raising them for the wealthier who are responsible for “sending out jobs overseas.”
Rumor has it Donald Trump will endorse J.D. Vance in the Senate race? Is it true?
Although Vance and Donald Trump both seem to favor the idea of adding more protection to U.S. borders in hopes of reducing the influx of illegal immigrants, they haven’t always seen eye-to-eye. Despite this, it's been reported that Trump intends on endorsing Vance in the election.
While some believe Trump’s endorsement could help Vance advance in the race, many Republicans have joined hands in trying to put that idea to rest. Politico recently shared that people like Titus Bond, who is the president of the Remington Research Group, believe “JD Vance will still lose even with President Trump’s endorsement.”
A vote is scheduled to be held on May 3, 2022, and the winner will move on to the general election which is set to take place in November.