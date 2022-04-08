Why Trump Supporters Diamond and Silk Disappeared From Fox News

In case you missed that “brouhaha,” Greene said she reported the late-night host to the police after he said “Where is Will Smith when you need really him?” in reference to Greene calling three Republican senators “pro-pedophile” for their support of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

Kimmel said on Thursday that he had also gotten mean tweets from Diamond and Silk—“which hurts because you know I’m a big fan,” Kimmel added, factitiously. So where are those sisters now?