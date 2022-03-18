Newsmax Blames Censorship, Cable Providers Drop the Conservative News Channel

In a statement about the Hargray Communications snub, Newsmax complained about being “censored” by a cable provider that “doesn’t like Newsmax or its news perspective.”

That “news perspective,” however, includes Newsmax’s continuing promotion of long-since debunked claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election, as Vox reported last summer.

Despite Newsmax’s censorship claims, however, the channel’s ouster from various cable lineups might just be the results of economic decisions.