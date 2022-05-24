David Perdue Is Worth a Fortune… It's Just Not the Perdue Chicken Fortune

Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue has a pretty recognizable name not only to Georgians familiar with the former U.S. Senator. For anyone who loves fried chicken, the last name "Perdue" is synonymous with poultry (and not to be confused with Purdue, the last name of the family behind oxycontin).

The Republican politician is certainly wealthy, but does he owe his net worth to a poultry fortune or is he not affiliated with the meat processing company?