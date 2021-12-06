Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate David Perdue Has Made Millions

On behalf of Kemp, a spokesperson commented on Perdue and said, “Perdue’s only reason for running is to soothe his own bruised ego, because of his campaign for U.S. Senate failed to inspire voters at the ballot box—twice.” One of Perdue’s main points of his campaign is how much Abrams doesn't need to be governor. He said, "We need bold conservatives who will stand up to the woke left, not cave to their radical demands. Join me in this fight to stop Stacey and save Georgia."