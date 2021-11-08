New Book Claims Trump Threatened to Leave GOP and Start His Own Party

Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr.—who had accused the RNC of not being loyal enough to his father and who had “all but declared the old Republican Party didn’t exist anymore” at the Jan. 6 rally—was also on the phone, Karl reports in the book.

“I’m done,” the elder Trump told McDaniel on the phone, according to Karl’s account. “I’m starting my own party.”

“You cannot do that,” McDaniel replied. “If you do, we will lose forever.”