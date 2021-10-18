Why Colin Powell Didn't Considered Himself a Republican Anymore

In January 2021, immediately following the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol in protest of the certification of Biden’s election, Powell further distanced himself from the Republican Party .

When CNN host Fareed Zakaria asked Powell whether Republicans had “encouraged” the violence that happened on Jan. 6, Powell responded, “They did, and that’s why I can no longer call myself a fellow Republican.”

This wasn't the first time Powell had shown support to Democratic candidates. Powell had offered his endorsement of Obama in the final weeks of the 2008 presidential campaign.

He noted in the January 2021 interview that he had voted for both Democrats and Republicans over his lifetime and was focused on the country rather than opposing parties.