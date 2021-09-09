What Is Former President Trump Doing for the 20th Anniversary of 9/11?

Saturday, September 11, 2021, will officially mark 20 years since the U.S. faced a major terrorist attack. Americans who were alive in 2001 when the attacks occurred likely remember exactly where they were and what they were doing when the news of the first downed plane broke.

The four hijacked commercial airplanes killed thousands of airline passengers as well as those who were in the World Trade Center towers and the Pentagon building that Tuesday morning. In total, 2,977 people from 93 nations died in the attacks.

Former President Trump is breaking from the ceremonial tradition that generally dictates the behavior of former and current presidents on commemorative dates like 9/11. On important dates like 9/11, the living presidents usually appear in some sort of official manner to pay their respects.

Trump will be teaming up with his son Donald Trump Jr. on this Sept. 11 to provide commentary for a boxing match .

Trump’s boxing match commentary

Former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, age 58, will be facing off against Vitor Belfort, age 44. Belfort is a previous UFC light heavyweight champion. The fight is slated to take place in Hollywood, Fla. in the evening for the Triller Fight Club.

The elder Trump told ESPN, “I love great fighters and great fights. I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won't want to miss this special event.”

Holyfield hasn't fought professionally since 2011, but he's stepping in to replace Oscar de la Hoya, who has tested positive for COVID-19. Holyfield and Belfort will be the headlining match of the night, with three other fights scheduled to take place as well. The Trumps are set to call all four matches in the “gamecast.”

There will be a main HBO telecast called by Jim Lampley and Shawn Porter. Trump’s alternate gamecast will be available on pay-per-view for $49.99 on the FITE streaming platform.

The former president has a history in the world of boxing. He hosted many matches during the 1980s and 1990s at his own casinos in Atlantic City.

