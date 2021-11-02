GOP Senate Candidate Sean Parnell's Wife Accuses Him of Family Abuse

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Sean Parnell appears to be the perfect family man if you look at the picture of him with his kids on his campaign website and in his Twitter feed. However, the pictures might be deceiving if statements made in court by his estranged wife are true.

Parnell’s estranged wife says that he was abusive to her and their children.

In a Nov. 1 child custody hearing, Parnell’s estranged wife Laurie Snell testified under oath that Parnell was abusive to her and the couple’s three children. She is asking the court for primary custody of the children, ages 12, 11, and 8.

Source: Sean Parnell Twitter

According to an article in the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Snell testified that Parnell had been abusive to her throughout their relationship, which ended in 2018. Snell left Parnell after he became physically abusive to two of their children, the Tribune-Review reports.

“When he started hitting the kids in 2018, that was the final straw,” said Snell during her two-hour testimony.

Parnell refuted the allegations in a written statement.

“Let me emphatically state: I have never raised a hand in anger toward my wife or any of our three children. What happened today in court was not justice, nor did it have any basis in fact or truth. Next week, I’ll have an opportunity to present the truth to the court, and I look forward to that opportunity,” Parnell wrote in his statement.

