Authentic Brands Group Now Owns Reebok Following Adidas Sell-Off

After 15 years, Adidas (OTC:ADDYY) is nixing its partnership with fellow shoe brand Reebok. Authentic Brands Group will be the new owner, and it's taking on the Reebok name for a shrunken valuation.

How much did Adidas sell Reebok off for? What's Authentic Brands Group beyond its corporate name? Let's find out what's next for Reebok and its new parent company.

Adidas sells Reebok at a loss for $2.5 billion

Adidas purchased Reebok for $3.8 billion. At the time, the acquisition served as a way for Adidas to compete with its top competitor—Nike (NYSE:NKE).

Unfortunately for Adidas, Reebok lost a chunk of its value over the next decade and a half. Reebok was wildly popular in the 1980s and managed to secure $1.8 billion in sales for 1988. That was 50 percent more than Nike at the time. By the 2000s and 2010s, Reebok's annual sales were regularly on a rollercoaster ride. The sales would dip low while gradually losing momentum to go high again.

Ultimately, Adidas decided that Reebok was weighing it down. Despite the pink sheet stock's decent performance over the years, the Reebok leg of the business hasn't been prosperous. Whatever straws the brand was grasping at in 2019, they practically vaporized by the time the COVID-19 pandemic rolled around.

