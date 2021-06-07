Medline-Blackstone Buyout Leaves a Massive Mark on Corporate Deals

Public firms buying out privately held companies is a trend that can't be ignored. This is prominent enough that speculation about a SPAC bubble has run the media gamut. A writer for the Harvard Business Review published in February, said "Research shows that when more people adopt a practice, it will become increasingly widespread due to growing awareness and legitimacy. [...] Things get a little more complicated for controversial practices like SPACs and reverse mergers, where third-party concern and skepticism also grows as the practice becomes more widely used."