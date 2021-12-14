Texts to Mark Meadows Reveal Many Asked Trump to Condemn Jan. 6 Riots

In the text messages read at the hearing, it was revealed that many of Trump's staff members and even some Fox News figures called for Meadows to urge Trump to do something about the riot, according to Politico.

“Hey Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home … this is hurting all of us … he is destroying his legacy,” Laura Ingraham wrote.

“Can he make a statement? … Ask people to leave the Capitol,” Sean Hannity asked.