Jennifer Lawrence Subpoenaed for Her Role in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

Lawrence posted an official statement on Twitter from her and Stockton. She stated, "We aren't surprised by that the committee issued us subpoenas and have been expecting them. We are concerned that the timing during the week of Thanksgiving, while most normal business is closed, is further demonstration that this committee is not acting in good faith. [...] We remain committed to that transparency and pray for the opportunity to share our experiences to the public without the taint of misinformation that has become customary."