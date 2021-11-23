Jennifer Lawrence Subpoenaed for Her Role in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

Jennifer Lawrence Subpoenaed for Her Role in Jan. 6 Capitol RiotBy Rachel Curry
Nov. 23 2021, Published 12:23 p.m. ET
This isn't Silver Linings Playbook. The U.S. government has subpoenaed Jennifer Lawrence—not the actress, but a major supporter of former President Donald Trump—for her role in the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Here's a rundown of Lawrence, including what the subpoena states and how she and her fiance Dustin Stockton might move forward.
Who is Trump supporter Jennifer Lawrence?
Lawrence is one of five Trump supports who have been subpoenaed for their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Alongside Lawrence are her fiance Stockton as well as Roger Stone, Alex Jones of InfoWars, and Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich.
Why has Jennifer Lawrence been subpoenaed?
In a letter to Lawrence, U.S. Representative and Chair of the Committee on Homeland Security Bennie Thompson writes, "The Select Committee's investigation and public reports have revealed credible evidence of your involvement in and knowledge of the events." Lawrence is involved in an organization called Women for America First (WFAF), which first applied for a permit for the Jan. 6 rally.
Lawrence and the others mentioned in the subpoena will be required to produce documents and testimony about the riot and the events leading up to it. Thompson writes that the goal of the subpoena is to investigate the event and identify "corrective laws, policies, procedures, rules, or regulations" that could prevent a similar attack moving forward.
Depending on the evidence that stems from the subpoena, the government might learn additional details about the Capitol attack, including any communication that organizers like Lawrence might have had with the White House and Congress.
All subpoenaed individuals must supply the necessary documentation by Dec. 6, with additional proceedings to follow.
Dustin Stockton and Jennifer Lawrence are a Trump-crazy couple
Leading up to the Jan. 6 event, Trump fans, including Stockton and Lawrence, traveled by bus touring political swing states. The tour occurred after the 2020 presidential election took place. The couple talked about things like election fraud (which has been proven to be false) and the upcoming rally.
Both Stockton and Lawrence have expressed that they're open to voluntarily testifying. While neither of them immediately responded to requests for comments, both of them acknowledged receipt of the subpoena on their respective Twitter accounts.
Lawrence posted an official statement on Twitter from her and Stockton. She stated, "We aren't surprised by that the committee issued us subpoenas and have been expecting them. We are concerned that the timing during the week of Thanksgiving, while most normal business is closed, is further demonstration that this committee is not acting in good faith. [...] We remain committed to that transparency and pray for the opportunity to share our experiences to the public without the taint of misinformation that has become customary."
As many internet users jump to conclusions about actress Jennifer Lawrence upon seeing her name tied to a government subpoena, the real Trump-supporting Lawrence faces a big threat. The evidence to come, including that from Lawrence herself, could potentially darken the narrative on the Capitol riot for good.