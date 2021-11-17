Logo
Kelly Rebecca Nichols
Here’s Everything About Alex Jones’s Ex-Wife, Kelly Rebecca Nichols

Nov. 17 2021, Published 5:50 a.m. ET

Kelly Rebecca Nichols is known to many as the ex-wife of radio host Alex Jones. The two split in 2015 and aren't romantically involved anymore. Jones is currently being probed by federal authorities for his suspected involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Kelly Rebecca Nichols

Animal rights activist

Net worth: $3 million (estimated and unconfirmed)

Kelly Rebecca Nichols is an animal rights activist and public relations consultant. She's best known for being the ex-wife of far-right radio show host Alex Jones.

Birthdate: July 2, 1968

Birthplace: Travis County, Tex.

Nationality: American

Nichols is an animal rights activist and a PR (public relations) consultant. Here's a look at Nichols's net worth and personal life, and how she made her money.

Kelly Rebecca Nichols's net worth

Nichols's estimated net worth is about $3 million, according to BiographyTribune.com. She earned money from a successful career in PR, and also from her divorce settlement.

Kelly Rebecca Nichols's personal life

Nichols was born on July 2, 1968, in Travis County, Tex., to Sandra Kay Heiligman and Edmund Lowe Nichols. She has two siblings, James Edmund and Jill Elizabeth. Nichols’s father was convicted of financial fraud in the 1990s after serving as a diplomat for the U.S. government.

Kelly Rebecca Nichols's relationship with Alex Jones

In 2007, Nichols married far-right radio host Alex Jones. After getting married, Nichols unofficially changed her name to Violet Jones. Alex, a conspiracy theorist, is known for his show, The Alex Jones Show, and for founding the InfoWars website. Jones and Nichols had three children together.

The couple was together for around eight years, and Kelly was awarded $43,000 in monthly alimony when the divorce was completed in 2015. The couple divorced after rumors were spread that Jones had had a relationship with Lee Ann McAdoo, a colleague at InfoWars.

Kelly Rebecca Nichols's career

After finishing her education, Nichols began working as an animal rights activist. She relocated to Norfolk, Va., where she became the head of PETA's public relations and media activities. She also became involved in a number of publicity stunts highlighting the need for animal protection. In one incident, Nichols threw a tofu cream pie in fashion designer Oscar de la Renta’s face as part of her anti-fur campaign. Nichols also used her media and public relations experience to expand Jones’s InfoWars brand.

Alex Jones is being investigated in regards to the U.S. Capitol riot

Federal officials are investigating whether high-profile Trump supporters Roger Stone and Jones played a potential role in organizing the Jan. 6, 2021, violence at the U.S. Capitol. On Jan. 5, the night before the Capitol attack, a video released on Jones’s website shows him riling up a crowd in Freedom Plaza in Washington, DC.

On Nov. 15, Jones was held liable for damages in a defamation case filed by parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Jones had broadcast a false conspiracy theory calling the massacre a hoax.

