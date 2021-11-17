Here’s Everything About Alex Jones’s Ex-Wife, Kelly Rebecca Nichols

After finishing her education, Nichols began working as an animal rights activist. She relocated to Norfolk, Va., where she became the head of PETA's public relations and media activities. She also became involved in a number of publicity stunts highlighting the need for animal protection. In one incident, Nichols threw a tofu cream pie in fashion designer Oscar de la Renta’s face as part of her anti-fur campaign. Nichols also used her media and public relations experience to expand Jones’s InfoWars brand.