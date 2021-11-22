Here's How You Can Visit Trump Winery in Charlottesville, Virginia

The 2020 chardonnay at $18 is described as a “fresh and creamy” chardonnay with hints of lemon, orange blossom, and white peach. It's best with roasted chicken, a salad, or fresh seafood. Another recent release is the 2020 sauvignon blanc, at $20. It's described as having aromas reminiscent of tropical fruits, green bell pepper, and lemongrass. Customers are encouraged to pair it with seafood and salads. Wine lovers interested in trying a bottle of Trump wine can purchase a bottle directly on the website.