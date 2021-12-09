Mark Meadows: Trump Loyalist and Outspoken Politician Has $1M Net Worth

Mark Meadows: Trump Loyalist and Outspoken Politician Has $1M Net WorthBy Kathryn Underwood
Dec. 9 2021, Published 3:18 p.m. ET
Mark Meadows is a Republican politician who's known for his ultra-conservative views and voting record. He also served in the influential role of White House Chief of Staff to President Trump during the COVID-19 pandemic. He urged people not to comply with or support masking or other measures for containing the coronavirus. His net worth is reportedly around $1 million, according to WealthyPersons.com.
Mark Meadows
Politician
Net worth: $1 million
Mark Meadows is a real estate developer by trade and also owned a sandwich shop in the late 1980s. Meadows has been in the political arena since 2013. He served as a U.S. representative from the 11th Congressional District in North Carolina from 2013 until March 2020. In late March 2020, Meadows left his Congressional role to become Donald Trump's Chief of Staff.
Birthdate: July 28, 1959
Education: Associate's degree, University of South Florida
Spouse: Debbie Meadows
Children: 2
How did Mark Meadows get into politics?
Before his time as a U.S. Representative, Meadows led the Republican Party in Macon County, N.C. Meadows first took a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2013. As a staunch Republican, he has generally voted along party lines. Opposition to gun control measures, gay marriage, and abortion rights are among his beliefs.
In March 2020, President Trump appointed Meadows to the position of White House Chief of Staff. During Meadows' time in that role, as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded globally, he frequently undermined efforts of public health experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci and discouraged Trump from supporting mask-wearing measures.
During a CNN interview in October 2020, Meadows said, "We are not going to try to control the pandemic." His point was that the government needed to focus on vaccines and therapeutics.
Meadows is said to have supported Trump in his unfounded claims of election fraud following the November 2020 election. Currently, Meadows still thinks that Trump has "executive privilege," which Meadows says prevents him from discussing any documents related to the Jan. 6 events at the Capitol or assisting in the committee's investigation.
Meadows seemed to imply that Trump was still the acting U.S. president in August 2021, when he referred to Trump as "a president who is fully engaged." Meadows said that he and Trump were meeting with cabinet members.
Mark Meadows has filed a lawsuit against the House Committee.
Meadows has filed a federal lawsuit against the House Committee and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Having been subpoenaed for phone records and to appear in a deposition about the Jan. 6 events at the Capitol, Meadows claimed that the subpoenas are "burdensome" and the committee lacks authority for such actions.
Meadows already turned over 6,000 pages of documents including various email and cell phone message records before deciding not to answer any questions or release any other documents.
According to Meadows, he isn't obligated or permitted to share any more information with the committee due to Trump's "executive privilege," which his attorney George Terwilliger stated would likely not be respected by the House Committee, NPR reported. Committee chairperson Bennie Thompson said that the committee will likely refer Meadows for criminal contempt.