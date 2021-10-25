Trump's Social Media SPAC Is Facing Legal Issues Already

In Nov. 2021, TMTG plans to launch TRUTH Social , a social media platform that rivals the " liberal media consortium," as TMTG's SEC filing puts it. Twitter permanently suspended Trump's personal account on Jan. 8, 2021, and Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube indefinitely suspended him.

Following the merger announcement, two hedge funds that were invested in DWAC sold their positions. Lighthouse Investment Partners and Saba Capital Management reportedly did not want to be associated with Trump's company. "I knew that for Saba the right thing was to sell our entire stake of unrestricted shares, which we have now done," Saba founder Boaz Weinstein wrote to Bloomberg reporters.