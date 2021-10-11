What Is Ivanka Trump Doing Now? Update on Former First Daughter

Reports circulated on Oct. 11 that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin blocked former President Donald Trump from appointing his daughter, Ivanka Trump, to lead the World Bank. What is Ivanka Trump doing now?

Ivanka is most likely out enjoying the Florida sunshine with her husband Jared Kushner and their three children. Fox News reported on Aug. 31 that Ivanka and Kushner moved their family to Miami. Ivanka, 39, is “focusing on family time,” Fox News reported.

During Trump’s four years in the White House, Ivanka was his closest adviser. She often assumed roles that were usually those of the first lady, CNN reported in 2016. Two months into his presidency, Trump appointed Ivanka as “First Daughter and Adviser to the President.” Ivanka refused to get paid for the position, USA Today reported. The “First Daughter” part of her title was eventually dropped.

Ivanka has built a career as her father’s right-hand woman. She was the executive vice president of development and acquisitions at the Trump Organization for 12 years before leaving that role to stand by Trump’s side when he won the U.S. presidential election.

Historically, the U.S. has selected the World Bank leader since it was founded in 1944.

Trump and others in his administration thought that Ivanka’s work with the World Bank on the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative, which she launched, made her qualified to lead the whole show at the World Bank.

When World Bank leader Jim Yong Kim announced in January 2019 that he was leaving the role to take a job on Wall Street, Trump thought Ivanka would be a good fit for the job. He reportedly told the Atlantic that Ivanka was a good fit “because she's very good with numbers."

Ivanka said she refused the World Bank job.

Ivanka told the Associated Press in 2019 that she declined her father’s offer of the job.

“He did ask me about that, but I love the work that I’m doing,” she told the Associated Press.

Ivanka worked with Mnuchin and then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on nominating David Malpass, Under Secretary of the U.S. Treasury for International Affairs, for the World Bank job.

“He’s going to do an unbelievable job,” Ivanka told the AP about Malpass.

When asked if there were any other jobs that Trump asked her about doing, she said, “I’ll keep that between us.”

On Oct. 10, The Intercept reported that the possibility of Ivanka being named World Bank leader actually was closer to becoming a reality than previously thought. Mnuchin put the kibosh on the idea.

