Dogecoin Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Elon Musk Could Pump DOGE

There wasn’t ever any doubt that Musk has been pumping cryptocurrencies including Dogecoin. Recently, he admitted to pumping Bitcoin. “If the price of bitcoin goes down, I lose money. I might pump, but I don’t dump. I definitely do not believe in getting the price high and selling or anything like that,” Musk recently said at “The B-Word” conference. He also said that he holds cryptos like Dogecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin. Musk said that Bitcoin is his biggest holding.