Why Wrapped Bitcoin's (WBTC) Price Is Going Up

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is getting plenty of attention now as the real Bitcoin rebounds from the recent crypto meltdown . What is the WBTC price prediction and when will it reach $100,000?

WBTC's price has jumped 30 percent since January to trade above $36,000. The altcoin reached an all-time high of about $65,000 in April 2021. Since then, it has retreated 40 percent from that peak. If those numbers look similar to what you have seen on Bitcoin (BTC), it’s because the two are closely related.

What is Wrapped Bitcoin and how does it work?

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the cryptocurrency that represents the original Bitcoin on the Ethereum blockchain. The altcoin is maintained by WBTC DAO, which is a group of more than 30 members.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: istock

The goal of WBTC altcoin is to enable Bitcoin investors to participate in the Ethereum economy. Ethereum is the blockchain that hosts most DeFi apps and it offers a broad range of investment opportunities that aren't available on Bitcoin’s native platform. For example, people can make profits by participating in cryptocurrency borrowing, lending, and staking with DeFi apps on Ethereum.

Article continues below advertisement

With WBTC, it's easy for Bitcoin holders to access these opportunities. You can convert 1 Bitcoin to 1 WBTC to participate in the Ethereum ecosystem. If you want to get out, you can convert your WBTC holding back to BTC.

There are other Bitcoin representative altcoins on Ethereum besides Wrapped Bitcoin. However, WBTC is the dominant altcoin. Some 1.3 percent of Bitcoins in circulation have been wrapped into Ethereum tokens. WBTC represents 80 percent of the wrapped BTC.