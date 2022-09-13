Starbucks Odyssey Brings Novel Utility to NFTs

Polygon CEO Ryan Wyatt wrote in a LinkedIn post, “Starbucks Odyssey, powered on Polygon, will be an extension of the industry-leading Starbucks Rewards program that members can access using their Starbucks Rewards login credentials. Once logged in, members can engage in Starbucks Odyssey ‘journeys,’ a series of activities, such as playing interactive games or taking on fun challenges to deepen their knowledge of coffee and Starbucks. Members will be rewarded for completing journeys with a digital collectible ‘journey stamp.’”