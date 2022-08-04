Ethereum Flips Bitcoin in Options Market for First Time Ever

The debate about whether Bitcoin or Ethereum is better is similar to arguments in the sports industry of whether LeBron James or Michael Jordan is the GOAT (Greatest of All Time). While both players have achieved revolutionary accomplishments, their achievements have always been put up against each other for argument's sake. The same goes for BTC and ETH. The two coins and blockchains have revolutionized finance, but the debate of which coin is better will persist for years to come.