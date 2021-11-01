Will Ethereum Overtake Bitcoin? Crypto 'Flippening,' Explained

Bitcoin has been the biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, while Ethereum holds the second rank. However, markets are now speculating that Ethereum could overtake Bitcoin to become the largest crypto by market cap—a process that in crypto lingo is known as “flippening.” Will crypto flippening happen and what are the implications?

The cryptocurrency market has been red hot over the last year. After falling below $150 billion during the March 2020 crash, the total cryptocurrency market cap is now around $2.5 trillion.

Cryptocurrencies have been very volatile in 2021. Earlier this year, Bbitcoin prices rose above $60,000 for the first time. However, they soon plunged below $30,000 amid the crackdown in China. Bitcoin hit a new record high in October after the launch of the bitcoin ETF in the U.S.

Bitcoin versus other cryptocurrencies

While Bitcoin has historically been the biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, its dominance, or the percentage of Bitcoin’s market cap to the total cryptocurrency market cap, has been very volatile. For example, Bitcoin’s market cap was over 94 percent of the total crypto market cap in 2013, which was two years before Ethereum launched.

Bitcoin’s market cap as a percentage of the total crypto market cap was generally around 80 percent until 2016. However, as Bitcoin prices crashed in the first half of 2017, the metric fell below 50 percent by the middle of the year. Since 2019, Bitcoin’s market cap has been around half of the total crypto market cap.

Hello to my 100k followers.



I want you to know that Bitcoin is a meme and supply caps are unsustainable.



See you at the flippening. 😘 — eric.eth (@econoar) November 1, 2021

