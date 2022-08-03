Solana Hacked — 8,000 Hot Wallets Lost Cryptocurrency

In the height of crypto success last year, decentralized hacks and fraudulent rug pulls were rampant. Even as values are down across the board, hackers are still targeting crypto asset owners. Just one day prior to the Solana hack, users of the Ronin Network (an Axie Infinity crypto bridge) fell victim to a $190 million hack. This wasn't Ronin’s first rodeo — the network lost $625 million in an earlier hack — but it was the first time a crypto hacker used a fake LinkedIn job post to get the job done. Axie Infinity said that “advanced spear-phishing attacks” were to blame.